A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Village Chapel for David Clayton, 66, Gadsden, who went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 4, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rainbow Community Church at P.O. Box 7109, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
