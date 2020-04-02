Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Lincoln Hills Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Collins


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Collins Obituary
Graveside services for Mr. David Collins, 66, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Lincoln Hills Cemetery. Eulogist: Reverend Grady E. Robinson Jr. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Helantha Collins of Gadsden, AL; daughters, Ms. Christine Collins and Mrs. Chrissie (David) Frank, both of Augusta, GA; brother, Willie Joe Collins of Gadsden, AL; sister, Eve (Eddie) Traynham of Douglasville, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements under the direction of: West Gadsden Funeral Home
"Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters"
256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -