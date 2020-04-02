|
Graveside services for Mr. David Collins, 66, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Lincoln Hills Cemetery. Eulogist: Reverend Grady E. Robinson Jr. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Helantha Collins of Gadsden, AL; daughters, Ms. Christine Collins and Mrs. Chrissie (David) Frank, both of Augusta, GA; brother, Willie Joe Collins of Gadsden, AL; sister, Eve (Eddie) Traynham of Douglasville, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements under the direction of: West Gadsden Funeral Home
"Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters"
256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 2, 2020