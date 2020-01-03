Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Galilee Baptist Church
David Croft Obituary
Mr. David Croft, 81, of Gadsden, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Riverview Regional Hospital.
His memories will be cherished by two children, Mrs. Tammie (Kelvin) Croft-Tate of Argo, Alabama, and David Croft Jr. of Huntsville, Alabama; three grandchildren, Justin Croft of Birmingham, Alabama, Kinsley Tate of Argo, Alabama, and Olivia Watts of Huntsville, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Galilee Baptist Church. Eulogist: Reverend Dr. G.E. Robinson.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Croft Cemetery.
West Gadsden Funeral Home directing. "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 3, 2020
