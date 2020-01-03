|
|
Mr. David Croft, 81, of Gadsden, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Riverview Regional Hospital.
His memories will be cherished by two children, Mrs. Tammie (Kelvin) Croft-Tate of Argo, Alabama, and David Croft Jr. of Huntsville, Alabama; three grandchildren, Justin Croft of Birmingham, Alabama, Kinsley Tate of Argo, Alabama, and Olivia Watts of Huntsville, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Galilee Baptist Church. Eulogist: Reverend Dr. G.E. Robinson.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Croft Cemetery.
West Gadsden Funeral Home directing. "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 3, 2020