Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Hughes-Moragne Cemetery for David Earl Morgan of Southside, who passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Johny Duncan will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is directing.
David passed away after a long battle with Lupus. He worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. for 38 years. David was an avid "Rock Hound," a collector of antiques and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Morgan and Tressie Hill Morgan; sister, Teresa Morgan; and brother, Charles E. Morgan.
He is survived by his dedicated wife and caregiver, LuRae Whorton Morgan; sons, James David Morgan and Jason Tyler Morgan; grandchildren, Jackson, Paisley and James Cowen Morgan; sister, LaWanda Kelley; brother, Derreck Morgan; and aunt, Mildred Smith.
Pallbearers will be James David Morgan, Jason Morgan, Derreck Morgan, Jackson Morgan, Bric Johnson and Corey McCarver.
Honorary pallbearers are James Cowan Morgan and John Silvey.
Special thanks to Doctors Steven Sanders, Kevin Lackey and Doyle Stephens; and friends, Mark and Kathy Pelien.
Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 13, 2020