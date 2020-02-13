Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Hughes-Moragne Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Earl Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Earl Morgan Obituary
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Hughes-Moragne Cemetery for David Earl Morgan of Southside, who passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Johny Duncan will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is directing.
David passed away after a long battle with Lupus. He worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. for 38 years. David was an avid "Rock Hound," a collector of antiques and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Morgan and Tressie Hill Morgan; sister, Teresa Morgan; and brother, Charles E. Morgan.
He is survived by his dedicated wife and caregiver, LuRae Whorton Morgan; sons, James David Morgan and Jason Tyler Morgan; grandchildren, Jackson, Paisley and James Cowen Morgan; sister, LaWanda Kelley; brother, Derreck Morgan; and aunt, Mildred Smith.
Pallbearers will be James David Morgan, Jason Morgan, Derreck Morgan, Jackson Morgan, Bric Johnson and Corey McCarver.
Honorary pallbearers are James Cowan Morgan and John Silvey.
Special thanks to Doctors Steven Sanders, Kevin Lackey and Doyle Stephens; and friends, Mark and Kathy Pelien.
Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -