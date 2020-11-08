1/
David Edward Barron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Edward Barron
Steele - David Edward Barron 79, of Steele passed away November 6, 2020.
Visitation will be Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Morgan Funeral Chapel from 8:30 until 9:30am
Graveside service will be at 10am Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Deerman's Chapel Cemetery.
David was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved being outdoors gardening, fishing, and hunting. David loved spending time with his family and his two grandsons meant the world to him.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Dewey and Ida Mae Barron; brothers, Billy Barron and Clyde Raymond "Skinner" Barron; sisters, Betty Romer and Barbara Hughes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sally Barron; son, Gerome (Angela Renee) Barron; and grandsons, Cody Ryan and Jordon Kyle Barron.
Special thanks to the nurses with Southern Care Hospice and the physical therapists and nurses with Kindred Home Health and Rehab.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Deerman's Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved