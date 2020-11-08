David Edward Barron

Steele - David Edward Barron 79, of Steele passed away November 6, 2020.

Visitation will be Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Morgan Funeral Chapel from 8:30 until 9:30am

Graveside service will be at 10am Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Deerman's Chapel Cemetery.

David was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved being outdoors gardening, fishing, and hunting. David loved spending time with his family and his two grandsons meant the world to him.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Dewey and Ida Mae Barron; brothers, Billy Barron and Clyde Raymond "Skinner" Barron; sisters, Betty Romer and Barbara Hughes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sally Barron; son, Gerome (Angela Renee) Barron; and grandsons, Cody Ryan and Jordon Kyle Barron.

Special thanks to the nurses with Southern Care Hospice and the physical therapists and nurses with Kindred Home Health and Rehab.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store