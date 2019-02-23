Home

PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
(256) 927-3222
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
View Map
David Eugene Maddox Obituary
David Eugene Maddox, age 72, of Centre, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Perry Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. George Cobb officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Emily Charlene Bell Maddox; daughter, Amber (Scott) Boroff of North Carolina; brother, Wayne (June) Maddox of Centre; sister, Mary West of Centre; several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Maddox was a native of Clearwater, Florida, the son of the late Homer Sewell and Effie Kate Hammett Maddox, was retired from Goodyear and was of the Baptist faith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Perry Funeral Home directing.
www.perryfuneral.net
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 23, 2019
