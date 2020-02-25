Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
David Gerald Atkins Obituary
David Gerald Atkins, 71, of Attalla, passed away February 23, 2020. Funeral Service with Military Honors will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Don Cason officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from noon until 2 p.m.
David was born in Rome, Georgia. He served in the United States Army. David moved to Alabama in 1971. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway and later Satellites Unlimited. David was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather who always loved giving his time to anyone who needed it. He enjoyed woodworking and riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Franklin Atkins.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret Atkins; son, Jeffrey (Jerri) Atkins; daughter, Kimberly (Joel) Klein; mother, Jeanette Atkins; brother, Mike (Donna) Atkins; grandchildren, Trent Atkins, Alise Atkins, Alaina Atkins, Brayden McClain, Bella Klein and Kaylee Klein.
Pallbearers will be family.
Honorary pallbearers will be coworkers from Norfolk Southern Railway and Satellites Unlimited.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Special thanks to Attalla Police Department and Attalla Fire Department Station 2.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 25, 2020
