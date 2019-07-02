|
David "Dave" Gowens of Gadsden/Birmingham, Alabama, passed away June 30, 2019, at the age of 57 at UAB Hospital under the care of a wonderful team of doctors and nurses.
Dave was born February 8, 1962, to Hugh and Lorine (Nichols) Gowens.
He is survived by his wife, Susie Samuels Gowens; children, Nichole Gowens Mitcham (John) and Hillary Gowens Moore (Matt) with former spouse, Nancy Couch Gowens; stepchildren, Hanna Lafollette (Zach Hill), Rachel Lafollette Breach (John) and Patrick Lafollette (Nicole); grandchildren, Eleanor, Charlie, Ava and Carter; siblings, Tommy Gowens (Pam) and Janet Gowens Smith.
Dave was a proud alumni of Litchfield High School and an enthusiast percussionist, having worked with the Thompson High School drumline for many years and performing for the last 20 years with his band 2Blu and the Lucky Stiffs. At Thompson, he was a role model to hundreds of kids over the years. While with the Lucky Stiffs, he was known for his entertaining washboard skills and over-the-top fashion sense. He loved making music – more than that, he loved putting on a show.
An informal memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 3, in a location still to be determined. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at 4 p.m. at Wilson Park in Glencoe, AL, where Dave's band will be performing. Food will be served; please bring chairs.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dave's name to an organization near and dear to his heart: Thompson High School Marching Band (Alabaster, AL); Donate Life America; or the Shelby County Arts Council.
Dave would have expected all of us to remember the good times, wipe away the tears and turn up the music a little louder for him.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 2, 2019