Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for David Header
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Header

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Header Obituary
Memorial services will be at a later date for David Header, 62, of Boaz, who passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. The memorial service will be at Shoal Creek Hunting Club. Cremation services provided by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery.
David was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Header; mother, Margret Hoptak Header; brother, Clint Header.
He is survived by the love of his life of 27 years, Tammy Bellew Scott; daughters, Monica (Robby) Berry, Hollea (Joe) Cate, and Nancy McCain; son, Zach Battles; eight grandchildren; brother, Steve Header; sisters, Luann Header, and Dee Angelo; precious mother-in-law, Elaine Bellew Golden; sisters-in-law, Sharron Gentry, and Deborah (Tommy) Watts.
Special thanks to Shoal Creek Hunting Club, friends, family, and coworkers during this time.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now