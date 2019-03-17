|
Memorial services will be at a later date for David Header, 62, of Boaz, who passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. The memorial service will be at Shoal Creek Hunting Club. Cremation services provided by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery.
David was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Header; mother, Margret Hoptak Header; brother, Clint Header.
He is survived by the love of his life of 27 years, Tammy Bellew Scott; daughters, Monica (Robby) Berry, Hollea (Joe) Cate, and Nancy McCain; son, Zach Battles; eight grandchildren; brother, Steve Header; sisters, Luann Header, and Dee Angelo; precious mother-in-law, Elaine Bellew Golden; sisters-in-law, Sharron Gentry, and Deborah (Tommy) Watts.
Special thanks to Shoal Creek Hunting Club, friends, family, and coworkers during this time.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 17, 2019