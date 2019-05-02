|
|
David Lee Bradley, 51, of Attalla, passed away April 28, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Brother Jimmy Bailey officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Hazel Bradley.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Bradley; daughters, Brittany (Chris) Suggs, Kim Bradley; son, Andrew Bradley; granddaughters, Summer Bradley and Olivia Suggs; grandsons, Aiden Harp, Cameron Suggs and Alex Dail; stepsons, Apposen and Enoch Cash; and godfather, Charles Miller.
Pallbearers will be Enoch Cash, Andrew Bradley, Brad Dail, Mike Cash and Troy Nichols.
Special thanks to the medical staff at Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 2, 2019