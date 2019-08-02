|
October 25, 1956 – July 30, 2019
David Lee Cash, 62, left his earthly home and went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lincoln and Inez Cash; maternal grandparents, Frederick and Marjory Evans; paternal grandparents, Marvin and Dovie Cash; and wife's parents, Olen and Sibyl Miller.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Miller Cash; son, Timothy David Cash (Diana Cervantes); stepdaughter, Dawn Phillips Smith (Craig N. Smith); brother, Paul Cash (Patricia Cash); niece, Allison Cash; special animal companion, Norma Jean; and a host of other relatives.
Mr. Cash was a 1975 graduate of Etowah High School, where he received several honors through FFA. He graduated from Gadsden State in 1986, and completed courses at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
He was a longtime employee of Auto Electric and Carburetor, where he won several awards and was regularly top salesman.
Mr. Cash was an active member at Bellevue Baptist Church, where he was a member of the men's Adult 4 Sunday School class. He was previously involved in the jail ministry. Mr. Cash was also a member of Bellevue's Celebration Choir, and participated in several Easter pageants and dinner theaters at the church.
Visitation for Mr. Cash will be 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 3 at Bellevue Baptist Church, followed by the funeral service at 2:30 p.m., also at the church. Bro. Roger Graham officiating. Burial will be held at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Kent Basson, Lynn Cash, Micha Williamson, Russell Manchen, Kenneth McCreless and Rick Lee.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Ira Gore, Bruno Cancer Center at St. Vincent's Hospital in downtown Birmingham, and lifelong friend Glenn Lee.
Family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Bellevue Baptist Church at 150 Noccalula Drive.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 2, 2019