Private graveside service for Mr. David Lynn Godfrey, 70, of Hokes Bluff, was held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Godfrey passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Jean Godfrey; and his mother- and father-in-law, Hoyt and Margaret Mullins.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 38 years, Louise "Shorty" Godfrey; children, Cindy McGinnis (Todd), Leslie Giardelli (Nick), Davy Godfrey and Steve Johnson (Vonda); nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren who were the joys of his life; brothers, Boddy Godfrey (Julia) and Paul Godfrey (Patsy); sisters-in-law, Mattye Pearson and Edna Earle Henson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Godfrey loved serving his church. He was a member of Union #3 Baptist Church, Hokes Bluff Masonic Lodge, and the Red Elephant Club. He also loved going to Jack's in Hokes Bluff for the "Round Table." He retired from Goodyear. He served in the National Guard for 32 years. He was the owner of D&S Grocery. He was always ready to give a big Roll Tide. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"