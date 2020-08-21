1/
David Owen Gilliland
David Owen Gilliland, 75, of Altoona, AL, passed away on August 18, 2020.
He served three tours as a Navy Seawolf with the United States Navy in Vietnam. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Altoona.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Owen and Christine Walker Gilliland; and his sister, Helen Marie Gilliland.
He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Betty Pitts Gilliland of Altoona; children, Sharon Mayhall (Patrick) of Hokes Bluff, Richard Gilliland (Michael) of Blountsville, and Mark Gilliland (Kelli) of Albertville; grandchildren, Chelsea McDaniel (Derreck), Crimson Mayhall, Alisha Mayhall, Alex Gilliland (Jocelyn), Logan Gilliland, Gracyn Gilliland, Nathaniel Gilliland, Benjamin Gilliland and Samuel Gilliland; great-grandchildren, Evelyn McDaniel, Harbin McDaniel, Ethan Gilliland and Allison Ewing; siblings, Linda Keener, Terry Battles (Ernie) and Kytha Dockins (Buster); and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Lemley Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Chapel of Lemley Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Gilliland officiating. Burial will follow in Blount Memory Cemetery.
Asked to serve as pallbearers will be Alex Gilliland, Logan Gilliland, Nathaniel Gilliland, Benjamin Gilliland, Samuel Gilliland and Derreck McDaniel.
Lemley Funeral Home directing.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lemley Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chapel of Lemley Funeral Home
