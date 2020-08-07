1/1
David Owen Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Owen Rogers, 86, of Cedar Bluff, AL, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence. *Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. August 8 at First Baptist Church sanctuary, Centre, AL. A private graveside burial will take place later at Veterans National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Survivors include his wife, Melba Joy Lowe Rogers; daughter, Karen Rogers Register (Alan) of Vestavia Hills, AL; daughter, Laura Rogers Kubica (Scott) of Spencer, TN; son, David Scott Rogers (Brandi) of Dacula, GA; seven grandchildren; four great-granddaughters. Also surviving, brother Charles Rogers III (Theresa) of Springfield; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Rogers of Boynton Beach, FL; and seven nieces/nephews.
Dave was a native of Holyoke/Springfield, MA, raised his family in Atlanta, GA, and at retirement, moved to Weiss Lake. He was predeceased by his father, Charles Louis Rogers Jr.; his mother, Gladys Wylie Rogers; and his brother, Robert "Bob" Rogers.
Dave was an active volunteer with Carpenters for Christ, Lions Club, Boy Scout Troop 245, and the American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Training. He loved the outdoors and served with the Nature Conservancy, volunteered at Little River Canyon State Park, and was a certified Master Gardener in Etowah and Cherokee counties, earning his Ruby Star for lifetime service hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be directed to either of the following: Alabama State Parks Foundation (64 Union St., Suite 538, Montgomery, AL 36104; online at asparksfoundation.org) or First Baptist Church Building Fund (300 East By-Pass, Centre, AL 35960).
*If attending the service, please respect everyone's health by wearing a mask, spacing appropriately and following CDC guidelines.
Perry Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
www.perryfuneral.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church sanctuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
(256) 927-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
Karen and Alan, we love you guys and are terribly sorry to hear about your Father. We are praying for you and your family.
Mark and Shelly Waters
Mark Waters
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved