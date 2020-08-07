David Owen Rogers, 86, of Cedar Bluff, AL, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence. *Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. August 8 at First Baptist Church sanctuary, Centre, AL. A private graveside burial will take place later at Veterans National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Survivors include his wife, Melba Joy Lowe Rogers; daughter, Karen Rogers Register (Alan) of Vestavia Hills, AL; daughter, Laura Rogers Kubica (Scott) of Spencer, TN; son, David Scott Rogers (Brandi) of Dacula, GA; seven grandchildren; four great-granddaughters. Also surviving, brother Charles Rogers III (Theresa) of Springfield; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Rogers of Boynton Beach, FL; and seven nieces/nephews.
Dave was a native of Holyoke/Springfield, MA, raised his family in Atlanta, GA, and at retirement, moved to Weiss Lake. He was predeceased by his father, Charles Louis Rogers Jr.; his mother, Gladys Wylie Rogers; and his brother, Robert "Bob" Rogers.
Dave was an active volunteer with Carpenters for Christ, Lions Club, Boy Scout Troop 245, and the American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Training. He loved the outdoors and served with the Nature Conservancy, volunteered at Little River Canyon State Park, and was a certified Master Gardener in Etowah and Cherokee counties, earning his Ruby Star for lifetime service hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be directed to either of the following: Alabama State Parks Foundation (64 Union St., Suite 538, Montgomery, AL 36104; online at asparksfoundation.org
) or First Baptist Church Building Fund (300 East By-Pass, Centre, AL 35960).
*If attending the service, please respect everyone's health by wearing a mask, spacing appropriately and following CDC guidelines.
Perry Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.perryfuneral.net