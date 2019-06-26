Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
David Ray Payne Obituary
David Ray Payne, age 73, of Southside, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. David was born January 17, 1946.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, with funeral service following at 7 p.m. at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Johnny Johnson and Rev. Michael Yates will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery.
Preceded in death by parents, Winfred and Margaret Payne; brother, Chris Payne; and daughter-in-law, Dawn Payne.
Survived by wife, June; children, David (Carol) Payne, Ken (Leslie) Payne, Barry Payne, Todd Payne, Shanna (Barry) Webb, Dee (Joe) Kocur, and T. Todd Payne; 10 grandchildren; 10-3/4 great-grandchildren; brother, Corky Payne; sister, Jane Matlock; sister-in-law, Gina Payne; nieces and nephews; and his best friend Rubble. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Payne family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 26, 2019
