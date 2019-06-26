|
|
David Ray Payne, age 73, of Southside, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. David was born January 17, 1946.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, with funeral service following at 7 p.m. at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Johnny Johnson and Rev. Michael Yates will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery.
Preceded in death by parents, Winfred and Margaret Payne; brother, Chris Payne; and daughter-in-law, Dawn Payne.
Survived by wife, June; children, David (Carol) Payne, Ken (Leslie) Payne, Barry Payne, Todd Payne, Shanna (Barry) Webb, Dee (Joe) Kocur, and T. Todd Payne; 10 grandchildren; 10-3/4 great-grandchildren; brother, Corky Payne; sister, Jane Matlock; sister-in-law, Gina Payne; nieces and nephews; and his best friend Rubble. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Payne family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 26, 2019