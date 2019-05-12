|
|
David Ray Wilson, 68, of Gadsden, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
He was the son of the late John Cullum Wilson and Winifred McMillen Wilson.
Dave was born and raised in Durham, North Carolina. As a young man, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout and was inducted into the prestigious Order of the Arrow. He graduated from Durham High School in 1968 and then attended the University of North Carolina. At UNC, he graduated summa cum laude with a double-major in psychology and sociology and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa honor society. He then attended the University of South Carolina to pursue graduate studies. In 1977, he married Paula Hayes and received his PhD in clinical psychology.
Dave and Paula lived in Tuscaloosa until 1985, when they moved to Roanoke, Virginia, for a brief time. In 1989, they moved with their children, John Paul and Katie, to Gadsden, where Dave lived for the remaining 30 years of his life.
Dave spent most of his career in Gadsden with a private psychology practice. He was dedicated to serving young people, adults and families in the community each day at work. Outside of work, Dave loved running with his dog Pearl, playing tennis, going to concerts with his family, and sharing interesting beers with his friends. He was a faithful member of Gadsden First United Methodist Church.
Dave is survived by his loving wife, Paula; daughter, Katie; son, John Paul; daughter-in-law, Noreen; and sister, Pat.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gadsden First United Methodist Church or the in Birmingham.
Visitation will be held at noon Monday at Gadsden First United Methodist Church, with a 2 p.m. memorial service to celebrate his life.
Special thanks to Dr. James White, Dr. Burt Nabors, Dr. John Fiveash, Dr. Mina Lobbous, and the division of neuro-oncology at Kirklin Clinic. We would also like to thank the nurses, therapists and healthcare aides at Alacare Home Healthcare and Alacare Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2019