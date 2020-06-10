Funeral service for Mr. David Scott Blackstone, 58, of Glencoe, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Father Jose B. Chacko and Pastor Thom Harrison officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until time of the service Thursday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Blackstone passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr. and Betty Blackstone.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sheila Coley Blackstone; children, Kaci (Cory) Hughes, Allie (B.J.) Brooks and Chase Blackstone; grandchildren, Berkley Brooks, Maylee Brooks, Olivia Brooks, Piper Hughes and Graham Hughes; brother, Paul Jr. (Cindy) Blackstone; sister, Debbie Blackstone; sisters-in-law, Charlotte (Willie) Maise, Sherian (Leonard) Kiser and Lynda (Art) Riley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Blackstone was a graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School. He received his Bachelor Degree from Auburn University in Criminal Justice and was employed with the City of Auburn Police Department for 7 years. He was in Hotel Management for 20 years, and he was currently the owner of Blackstone Agency with Allstate Insurance. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, where he was active with the Knights of Columbus.
Pallbearers will be Paul Blackstone, Cory Hughes, B.J. Brooks, Frank Walton, Mark Cassidy and Bill Blackstone.
Scott was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend who was very much loved and will be greatly missed.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 10, 2020.