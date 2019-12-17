|
|
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Village Chapel for David Wayne Click, 51, Attalla, who died Sunday, December 15, 2019.
David loved hunting and crappie fishing. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed searching for arrowheads. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather ("Tot Tot").
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Frank Click; grandparents, A.J. and Velma Click; and best friend, Paul Battles.
Mr. Click is survived by his wife of 29 years, Tyra Click; children, Katlyn Harlie (Johnny Saylor) Click and Austin Jacob Click; grandson, Rylan Kade Click; parents, Pete and Brenda Click; sister, Rebecca Jane Click (Stanley) Wallace; grandmother, Cecil "Memaw" Etheridge; parents-in-law, Dale and Sherry Cannon; sister-in-law, Julie Marie (Sirron) Rooks; brother-in-law, Joseph (Rebecca) Cannon; special cousins, Scott and Kristi Click; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family directly at www.shorturl.at/sFPRY
Special thanks to KABCO Builders, special friends Josh Holman, Lane Taylor, Mike Waters, and all of his numerous friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 17, 2019