David Wayne Tanner passed away January 10, 2020, in Lafayette, LA. Memorial services will be held in Lafayette, LA, on January 18, 2020, at Walters Funeral Home.
He was born July 8, 1947, in Etowah County, AL, to the late Laura Alma Baker and Charles Willard Tanner. Survived by wife, Elaine, of Carencro, LA; daughter, Tiffany (J. Lee) Scott, Southside, AL; brother, Donnie R. Tanner of Gadsden, AL; stepson, Jon B. McComber of Spring, TX; grandsons, J. Bradley and E. Brayden Scott of Southside, AL; and step-grandson, J. Michael Hurley of Spring, TX.
Preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jeffery C. Tanner and Tammy Bryan; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and his very special four-legged son, "Lil Bubba."
He attended Alma Hinson Jr. High and graduated from Etowah High School in Attalla, AL, where he enjoyed football and basketball. He was active in numerous clubs and other extracurricular activities. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and participated in "Boots on the Ground" during 1968-1969 in Vietnam. He attended the University of Alabama and was an avid Crimson Tide supporter, returning to Tuscaloosa often to witness the "Tide Roll."
Dave lived in Houston for 15 years before moving to Lafayette, LA, where he opened a manufactured housing parts and service company, D E K of Acadiana in 2004. He was a JC Member, worked as a committee member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, supported the TEXAS RV Association, and served on the board of the Louisiana Manufactured Housing Association.
Mr. Tanner loved his family and friends from Alabama, Texas, Louisiana and Michigan. He supported many causes, always assisting local teams as well as his grandson's athletic associations.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dave's name to the World War II Museum, Freedom Service Dogs of America, or The Salvation Army.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 15, 2020