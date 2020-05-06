|
|
Mrs. Dawn Glory Carroll, 81, of Hokes Bluff, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Benjamin Carroll; and son, Benji Carroll.
Services will be announced at a later time.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark Carroll, Wendy Carroll, Penny Phillips, Kay Carroll and Tim Carroll; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and 3 sisters.
Mrs. Carroll was hardworking, and a good, loving woman, and she loved her kids and grandkids.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 6, 2020