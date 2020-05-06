Home

To be announced at a later date
Dawn Glory Carroll Obituary
Mrs. Dawn Glory Carroll, 81, of Hokes Bluff, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Benjamin Carroll; and son, Benji Carroll.
Services will be announced at a later time.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark Carroll, Wendy Carroll, Penny Phillips, Kay Carroll and Tim Carroll; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and 3 sisters.
Mrs. Carroll was hardworking, and a good, loving woman, and she loved her kids and grandkids.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 6, 2020
