Deborah A. Hardwick
Mrs. Deborah A. Hardwick, 58, Gadsden, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her daughter, Kambi Hardwick; sons, Orientha Hardwick and Torrie (Mollie) Hardwick; brothers, Michael Franklin and Jeffrey Williams; sisters, Belinda Garrett and Teresa Speigner; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Morning Star Baptist Church, with Rev. Jermany Bowman officiating.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
