Mrs. Deborah A. Hardwick, 58, Gadsden, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her daughter, Kambi Hardwick; sons, Orientha Hardwick and Torrie (Mollie) Hardwick; brothers, Michael Franklin and Jeffrey Williams; sisters, Belinda Garrett and Teresa Speigner; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Morning Star Baptist Church, with Rev. Jermany Bowman officiating.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

