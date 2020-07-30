1/1
Deborah "Debby" Holcomb
Memorial services will be Friday, July 31, 2020, beginning promptly at 11 a.m., at Collier-Butler Chapel for Deborah "Debby" Holcomb, 68, of Gadsden, who passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Rev. Curtis Scott will officiate. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Debby was preceded in death by her parents, L.B. and Mary Nell Couch; sisters, Laura Couch, Karla Berry, and Angie Couch.
Survivors include her husband, Richey "Rip" Holcomb; sons, Jeffery Gilbert, Jarrod Gilbert, Jason Gilbert, and Dane (Jennifer) Holcomb; seven grandchildren; great-granddaughter, Adeline Gilbert; sister, Rosemary Couch; special aunt, Paula Huff; and a host of uncles, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. James Catholic School (700 Albert Rains Blvd., Gadsden, AL 35901 or www.stjamesgadsden.org) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org).
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice, especially Sharon Owen, Jamie Moore, and Tanya Eschmann.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests no visitation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
