Graveside will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Crestwood Cemetery for Debra Liles, 63, of Southside, who passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Debra loved to travel and spend time with her entire family. The most rewarding title in her life was being a "Gigi" to Bentley Austin.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kylie Liles; her parents, George Garmany and Irene Reeves; in-laws, Austin and Gladys Liles; and brother-in-law, Jimmy James.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Michael Liles; her only son, Brandon (Crystal) Liles; grandson, Bentley Liles; brothers and sisters, Sandra James, Donald (Derene) Garmany, JoAnn (Norman) Roberts, Steve (Teresa) Garmany; sister-in-law, Janet (Randy) Acton; chosen sister, Gayla Cochran; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Debora Reiland.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020.

