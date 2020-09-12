1/1
Debra Liles
Graveside will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Crestwood Cemetery for Debra Liles, 63, of Southside, who passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Debra loved to travel and spend time with her entire family. The most rewarding title in her life was being a "Gigi" to Bentley Austin.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kylie Liles; her parents, George Garmany and Irene Reeves; in-laws, Austin and Gladys Liles; and brother-in-law, Jimmy James.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Michael Liles; her only son, Brandon (Crystal) Liles; grandson, Bentley Liles; brothers and sisters, Sandra James, Donald (Derene) Garmany, JoAnn (Norman) Roberts, Steve (Teresa) Garmany; sister-in-law, Janet (Randy) Acton; chosen sister, Gayla Cochran; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Debora Reiland.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
SEP
13
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 11, 2020
Brandon and Crystal and Bentley.
My thoughts and prayers are with you. I pray you will remember Debra is with Our Lord, and where else do any of us pray to spend eternity?
❤❤

God bless you, Dee Dee
Dee Dee Ainsworth
Friend
