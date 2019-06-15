|
|
A memorial service celebrating the life and legacy of Ms. Deidra L. White, age 49, of Gadsden, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Alabama City Wall Street Gazebo, with Apostle Maurice Wright officiating.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories one child, Zenobia White of Gadsden; one grandchild, Za'Nyriah White; four siblings, Aquanita (Harrow) Miller, Aterialene (Terino) Snow, Tajuana (David) Swain and Delandis Taylor; one aunt, Brenda (Maurice) Wright. She leaves a host of other relatives and many dear friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 15, 2019