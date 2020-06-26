DeLeath Rives, 85, Gadsden, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Gadsden. Rev. Ken Casey will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Mausoleum. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

"He was born with a soul filled with music" (Jimmy Smothers) and spent a lifetime teaching, playing and singing. He was band director at Lafayette, Cordova, Jacksonville, Gadsden and Gaston High Schools. Even after retirement, he continued to teach. He organized and provided much-needed uniforms for Gaston's first marching band. He also taught music after retirement at St. James Catholic School.

He enjoyed playing in various combos and for local theatre and symphonies. The Kings of Swing and the Joe Noojin Trio were a part of his musical life for over 50 years.

He served as choral director for Jacksonville First United Methodist Church, MeadowBrook Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, Gadsden.

He had a lifelong connection to Jacksonville State University. He was member of the famed Marching Southerners and later served as University Media Specialist.

Mr. Rives was preceded in death by his parents, L.Z. and Ethel Rives; and his three brothers and sister.

DeLeath is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria Wright Rives; seven nephews; and five nieces.

Honorary pallbearers are Tommy and Tena Wright, Ted and Melissa Turner, The First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and The Martin Fellowship Class.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church, Gadsden (115 S. Fifth St., Gadsden, AL 35901); Jacksonville State University Music Department (201 Mason Hall Music, 700 Pelham Road North, Jacksonville, AL 36265); or Gadsden Symphony Orchestra (P.O. Box 13, Gadsden, AL 35902).

Special thanks go to Kindred at Home and to Tyler Pence, David Floyd and Amedisys Hospice staff for their comforting care. Thanks also go to nephew, Daniel Isom, caregiver.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church Sanctuary.

Out of respect for family, please wear a mask.

