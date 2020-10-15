Funeral service for Mr. Delmas Chad "Pork Chop" Whitt, 46, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Reverend Allen Pock and Reverend Robert Vines officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Thursday evening at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Whitt passed away on October 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clifford and Pauline Whitt, and Eldon and Nellie Turner; uncles, Marlon Whitt, Pat Turner, and Hoyt Turner; aunt, Joye MacCormack.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Wayne and Myra Whitt; brother, Ricky Whitt; aunt, JoAnn Whitt; cousins, David Jr. (Mary) Whitt, Donna (Ed) Brown, and Keith (Lisa) Whitt.
Mr. Whitt was of the Baptist faith. He was a 1992 graduate of Hokes Bluff High School. He was a die-hard Florida Gators fan and loved duck hunting with his friends. He was at his happiest when he was barbecuing and smoking meat, while watching the football games on Saturdays. He enjoyed the smiles of the people he was feeding while barbecuing. He kept the neighbor's dogs and cats well fed. He was a loyal and generous friend who helped anyone who needed it. He had a heart of gold. If Chad believed in something or someone, he would defend his position to the end.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jake Miller, Michael Ball, Mike Monday, Richard McGowan, and David Pentecost.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Chappell, Matt Holliday, Richie Green, Kevin Thompson, Ty Stroud, and Shane Gilchrist.
