1/1
Delmas Chad "Pork Chop" Whitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delmas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Mr. Delmas Chad "Pork Chop" Whitt, 46, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Reverend Allen Pock and Reverend Robert Vines officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Thursday evening at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Whitt passed away on October 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clifford and Pauline Whitt, and Eldon and Nellie Turner; uncles, Marlon Whitt, Pat Turner, and Hoyt Turner; aunt, Joye MacCormack.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Wayne and Myra Whitt; brother, Ricky Whitt; aunt, JoAnn Whitt; cousins, David Jr. (Mary) Whitt, Donna (Ed) Brown, and Keith (Lisa) Whitt.
Mr. Whitt was of the Baptist faith. He was a 1992 graduate of Hokes Bluff High School. He was a die-hard Florida Gators fan and loved duck hunting with his friends. He was at his happiest when he was barbecuing and smoking meat, while watching the football games on Saturdays. He enjoyed the smiles of the people he was feeding while barbecuing. He kept the neighbor's dogs and cats well fed. He was a loyal and generous friend who helped anyone who needed it. He had a heart of gold. If Chad believed in something or someone, he would defend his position to the end.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jake Miller, Michael Ball, Mike Monday, Richard McGowan, and David Pentecost.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Chappell, Matt Holliday, Richie Green, Kevin Thompson, Ty Stroud, and Shane Gilchrist.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved