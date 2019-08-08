|
DeLura Mullinax Smith was born on August 3, 1922, and passed away on August 6, 2019.
She was preceded in death by husband, Nolen C. Smith; and sister, Geneva McNair.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Don Smith (Rebecca) of Huntsville and Steven Smith (Kimberly) of Highland Lake; grandchildren, Christian Gunner (Mike) of Madison, Jennifer Retzke (Jeff) of Huntsville, Brandon Smith (Megan) of Huntsville, Caswell Smith (Leigh) of Homewood, and Mary Catherine Smith of Homewood; and seven great-grandchildren.
DeLura was a retired schoolteacher for Gadsden City Schools and a graduate of The University of Alabama. She and Nolen were longtime members of Twelfth Street, James Memorial and Southside Baptist churches. She moved to Highland Lake in 1989.
Funeral arrangements will be held at noon Saturday, August 10, from the Chapel of Lemley Funeral Home with Bro. Jasson Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Rainbow Memorial Gardens in Rainbow City.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Cole Smith, Caswell Smith, Benny McNair, Barry McNair and Jeff Retzke.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Lemley Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 8, 2019