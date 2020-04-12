Home

Mr. Dennis E. Gewalt


1967 - 2020
Mr. Dennis E. Gewalt Obituary
Celebration of life services for Mr. Dennis E. Gewalt, 53, of Gadsden, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Gewalt passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Gewalt; brother, Shane Vance; grandparents, WC "Buster" and Lorene Black and Bill Gewalt and Pauline Lee.
Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Judy Black; his son, Kody Gewalt; granddaughter, Gracelynn Gewalt; brothers, Ben Gewalt, Kenneth (Michelle) Gewalt, Steve (Brandi) Vance, Scott (Crystal) Vance; aunt, Barbara (Jerry) Jones; uncle, Larry (Kay) Black; and a host of nieces and nephews; his special friends, John Farley, Brandi Bower, Johnny Tow and James "Grasshopper" Hauk.
Mr. Gewalt was born on January 12, 1967. He was known for his carpentry. His favorite thing to build were staircases. He also enjoyed working on cars. He was a loving father, son, and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Stacy, Linda, Christy and Donald and all of the staff at Compassus Hospice.
Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
"Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 12, 2020
