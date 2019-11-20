|
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Village Chapel for Dennis Larry Drake, 72, Gadsden, who died Sunday, November 17. Rev. Jack Smith will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a land surveyor for Jones, Blair, Waldrup and Tucker, and retired in 2009. He loved fishing, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robin Dean Drake; and parents, Dennis and Dorothy Drake.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Drake; sons, Phillip Drake and Gary (Michelle) Drake; grandchildren, Andrew, Hunter, Skye and Ashley Drake; and brother, David Michael Drake.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made either to the or directly to the Drake family to help during this difficult time.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care; and sister-in-law, Lawana Brown.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service Thursday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 20, 2019