Denny Wade McCay
1954 - 2020
Denny Wade McCay, 65, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Denny was born September 7, 1954, to Levi and Doris McCay in Port Clinton, Ohio. He was the youngest of two children.
Denny graduated in 1972 as part of the first graduating class of Pinson Valley High School (Pinson, Alabama). He then attended college at Jefferson State Jr. College (Birmingham, Alabama), where he played baseball for the Jeff State Pioneers. Denny continued his education, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Business, at the University of Montevallo (Montevallo, Alabama). After college, he became a successful business owner in the automotive industry and continued this career path until his passing.
Denny enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He loved to talk and laugh with everyone. Denny is loved by many and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Marie McCay of Rainbow City, Alabama; his three daughters, Casey Ingle (Brooks Ingle), LeaAnne Howard (Gary Howard), and Jamie Melvin; his father, Levi McCay; his sister, Lynette Oden (Lynn Oden); 13 grandchildren, Kaylyn Thomas, Alexis Thomas, Reagan Thomas, Garrett Howard, Emma Howard, Madalyn Howard, Anna Howard, Ben Lamb, Paisley Howard, Colton Melvin, Chanley Howard, Jayce Melvin and Judson Ingle; and his nephew and niece, Vance Oden and Vanessa Carlson (Dana Carlson).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris McCay.
Services celebrating Denny will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Rainbow Manor Chapel, 730 Ramsey Road, Rainbow City, AL 35906. Visitation will begin at noon with the service to follow at 1 p.m. Graveside Service will begin at 3 p.m. at Mount Tabor Cemetery, Blountsville, Alabama (Blount County).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Lung Association; or White Springs Baptist Church at 4411 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Rainbow Manor Chapel
JUN
3
Service
01:00 PM
Rainbow Manor Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
