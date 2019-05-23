Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Bellevue Baptist Church
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Bellevue Baptist Church for Derick Hampton, 37, Gadsden, who passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. The Rev. Roger Graham and the Rev. Tyson Burwell will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Derick was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School and worked for several years at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama and was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. He loved Alabama football, was a car enthusiast, and spent his free time working on his cars. Derick was a sharp dresser and especially loved shoes. He was known for being able to make anything look good. Derick was a loving father and his children were the light of his life. He was a beloved husband, brother, uncle, cousin and son. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Rafetta Crook Robinson; grandparents, Jack and Ora Lee Davison and cousin, Deandria White.
Mr. Hampton is survived by his wife, Laura Hampton; daughters, Gracie and Gabby Hampton; son, De'vaughntae Chatman; parents, Ancil Rogers and Elizabeth Malone; siblings, Jonathan (Chris) Daniel and De'Antonius (Kristen) Hampton; parents-in-law, Mark and Pam Thurman; brother-in-law, Josh (Mandy) Thurman; special friend, Nathaniel Kimble and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Josh Thurman, Nathaniel Kimble, Broderick Walker, Demond Flannigan, Andreas Taylor and Kelly Rogers.
Special thanks to Southside Fire and Rescue, UAB Neurology and Trauma Departments, employees at Honda and Dr. Andy Vann.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Bellevue Baptist Church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 23, 2019
