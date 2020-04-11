|
|
Deuard Edward (D.E.) Locklear, 92, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Philip Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Heflin City Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, this will be a private funeral service. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include: wife, Judy B. Locklear; daughter, Cathy (Darrell) LaRoy; son, David (Sue) Locklear; stepdaughter, Jamie Bowen; granddaughters, Kim (Jeff) Peterson, Allie Locklear & Hannah Locklear; grandsons, Chris (Kim) McKinney & Derek Locklear; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Terry (Regina) Locklear; and sister, Jerrie Locklear Harris.
D.E. Locklear was a resident of Cleburne County for the past 21 years. Mr. Locklear was a successful Real Estate Developer across the Southeast. In the 1960s, he founded the famous Pic-A-Burger restaurant and operated several other fast-food restaurants in the Gadsden area. This inspired a business collaboration with his late brother, Jack Jr. – Jack's Hamburgers in downtown Fort Payne, AL. Within the same timeframe, he and his late brother, Roland, created and ran Locklear Sausage. In the 1960s, Mr. Locklear successfully developed and operated the Mr. Good Guy restaurant, which was franchised in Birmingham, Jacksonville, Gadsden, Attalla, AL; and Rome, GA. Later in the '60s, Mr. Locklear purchased the Midtown Inn in Anniston, AL. He managed the hotel for numerous years before he repurposed the real estate into the current CVS on Quintard Avenue. In the 1970s, Mr. Locklear began developing and operating the Oxford Ramada Inn in Gadsden and Oxford, AL; Chattanooga, TN; and Dalton, GA. In the same time period, he also owned and operated the Carriage Inn in Huntsville, AL, along with the Huntsville Parkway City Mall.
D.E. was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Locklear Sr. and Marie Locklear; sister, Barbara Carter; and brothers, Jack Jr. and Roland Locklear.
A special "thank you" is extended to NHC HealthCare in Anniston, AL, for caring for Mr. Locklear the last several years of his life.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 11, 2020