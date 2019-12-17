|
A memorial service for USAF Retired Major Hoyt Devore Hawkins, 84, of Attalla, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Freedom Church (301 N. 12th Street, Gadsden). Bruce Word officiating, Morgan Funeral Chapel announcing. Private burial with full military honors will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery at a later date.
Major Hawkins graduated from Gadsden High School class of 1953. He attended Jacksonville State College and the University of Alabama. He was a Major in the United States Air Force, having served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring after 22 years. He was a lifetime member of the American Model Association, former President of Gadsden Radio Control Flyers, and a member of the Air Force Control Line Championship team, where he set many records. He owned Hawk's Hobbies, was a backup trumpet player with The Kings of Swing, was an avid golfer, and a serious jokester!!!
Hawk was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Dorothy (Goggans) Hawkins; daughter, Sandra Williamson; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and Chalmer Harris; mother-in-law, Glaciona Lucas Montgomery; nephew, Nathan Harris; Robert (Linda), Ronald (Mary), Richard (Debbie); and furbabies, Rebel and Lillie.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Montgomery Hawkins; daughter and son-in-law, Terri (Hawkins) and Stanley Bengtson; mother of his two daughters, Anne Addison Hawkins; nieces and nephews, Harper, Renee, Donna and Todd; other children, Dean and Julie Gaskins and Janice Gaskins (Richard) Mechling; grandchildren, Christopher (Ryanne), Lauren, Luke (Carlie), Cassie (Zane), Emily (Cameron), Tommy and Celina (Dominic and Victoria); Sean (Nicole) Bengtson, and Michelle (Alister) Caddy; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Jett, Barrett, Ava, Ella, Evelyn, Alister, Bennett and Wyatt; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Peggy) and Bobby (Joyce); a host of nieces, nephews and family in California; and furbaby, Bogey.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Encompass Hospice, Gadsden Regional Medical Center MICU, Dr. Asif Kaleem, Dr. Sandra Carpenter and the nurses, and caregiver Kesia Marrie.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 17, 2019