West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004

Dewayne Fitzgerald Byers

Dewayne Fitzgerald Byers Obituary
Mr. Dewayne Fitzgerald Byers, 55, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, at Mission Baptist Church. Eulogist is Pastor Grady E. Robinson Jr. Interment at Lincoln Hills Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. tonight.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Barbara Byers; daughters, Candace Pitts, Naudia Croft and Treasure Byers; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers, Frank (Cathy) Byers, Phillip (Charlotte) Byers, Aubrey Byers and Michael Byers; sisters, Tara Byers and Lawanna (Mike) Williams; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 23, 2020
