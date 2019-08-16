Home

Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
Reposing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Dexter L. Lay Obituary
Celebration of Life for Mr. Dexter L. Lay, 48, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Wilbert Gadson officiating, the Rev. Roderick Thomas, Pastor. Interment will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
Public visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 16, 2019
