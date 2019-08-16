|
Celebration of Life for Mr. Dexter L. Lay, 48, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Wilbert Gadson officiating, the Rev. Roderick Thomas, Pastor. Interment will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
Public visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 16, 2019