Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
Diane Jennings Obituary
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Diane Jennings, 76, of Glencoe, who passed away on Sunday, September 29. Brother Kevin Acre will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Diane was the Ladies Wear department manager at Walmart for 16 years. She was a member of Goodyear Heights Baptist Church. She loved to paint, and also loved spending time with her pet, Precious.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bivie Harrell; father, E.H. Harrell; parents, Sherrill and Floy McKay; husband, Wayne Jennings; daughter, Sherry Jennings Roden; sister, Sydney (Tommy) Lolley.
She is survived by her daughter, Terry Jennings; son, Bill (Petra) Jennings; grandchildren, Kristy (Daniel) Harrington, Sam (Megan) Roden; great-grandsons, Cameron, Chris and Caden Thornton; chosen son, Ricky Akridge; special friends, Iris Wagnon and Nell Collins; and niece and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 2, 2019
