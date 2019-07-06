|
Dickie Eldon Fowler, 70, of Crossville, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at his residence.
His funeral service will be Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Albertville Memorial Chapel, with burial to follow at DeKalb Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the funeral home.
The Rev. David Bailey will be officiating.
Mr. Fowler is survived by his mother, Willie Fowler; sister, Donna Gray (Jerry); and a niece, Jodi McClendon (Tim). He is preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Eldon Fowler.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 6, 2019