|
|
Funeral service for Mr. Dickie Wayne Craig, 74, of Glencoe, will be held at 11 a.m. April 1, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Chapel. Facebook Live Streaming with Rev. Sylvester Smith and state overseer Brian Sutton officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Lafayette Memory Gardens, Lafayette, GA. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Craig passed away on March 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Wayne Craig; parents, Eugene and Hazel Bradley; treasured in-laws, Herschel and Grace Houser.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Darlene Craig; daughter, Shannon and Bobby Barron; grandchildren, Chris and Tiffany Barron; great-grandchildren, Bryson and Carson Barron; brothers, Lamar (Sarah) Craig, Terry Bradley, Gary Bradley, Kim (Mickey) Bradley; sisters, Maxine (Jerry) Cowan, Geraldine (Bud) Harris; friendly out-laws, Harlan and Denise Campbell; chosen son, Phillip (Vicky) Johns.
His life was devoted to serving the Lord. He served as a pastor with the Church of God of Prophecy for over 50 years. He was also a talented structured steel architect. He was a loving husband to his wife, Darlene, for 57 years. He was a loving father, and his world revolved around his grandson and great-grandsons. He was an avid Alabama Football fan. His biggest legacy was love. He loved his family, church family and friends with the love of Jesus.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 31, 2020