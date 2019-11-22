Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
Diona Lee Hope Obituary
Mrs. Diona Lee Hope, 70, of Gadsden, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Collier-Butler Chapel with Rev. Larry Perkins officiating. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Mrs. Hope was known by many as "mawmaw." She loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was shopping, and she never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Geneva Abney; brothers, Pete Watson and Edwin Abney; and two special angels, son, Michael and an infant grandchild.
Survivors include her loving husband, Ray Hope; sons, Tim (Ashley) Holbrooks, Thomas Hope, Jerry (Janet) Hope, John David (Brenda) Hope and Alan Hope; daughters, Angie (Mike) Griffin, Charlene (Reggie) Powell, Hanna (Zack) Barber and Tammy Hope; sisters, Barbara (Carlos) Esquivel and Delores Jenkins; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Zack Barber, Reggie Powell, Alan Abney, Chase Holbrooks, Jerry Hope and Wes Gray.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 22, 2019
