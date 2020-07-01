Dolores Louise Harris Brothers
Dolores Louise Harris Brothers, 93, left this world on June 24, 2020. She was greeted at Heaven's gate by many beloved family members who arrived there before her. This included her parents, Cora Wade McKay Harris and Julius Crump "J.C." Harris; husband, Bill Gordon Brothers; beloved daughter, Mary Jane Brothers Balducci; sons, John Gordon Brothers and James Walter Brothers; brother, Tommy Harris (Betty); grandson, John Andrew Brothers; and great-grandson, John Walter Brothers.
Dolores was a longtime resident of Gadsden. She and her husband Bill were the owners of the Cherry Street Plaza, where they operated various retail businesses. The Sewing Basket was a sewing supply store and custom drapery business that she started with her mother. The Carousel was a children's clothing store that she operated with her dear friend, Nell Abston, from 1980 to 1989.
Dolores was a talented seamstress who loved creating clothing and home decor for her loved ones. Many of her creations are still being used and worn by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dolores was a member of First Baptist Church of Gadsden and a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. She gave all the glory to God for the good things in her life. Even in times of pain and hardship, she never lost her faith or gratitude to the Lord. She left behind a legacy of faithfulness and service to others.
Many loving family members will miss Dolores or "Gmom" as many called her. She leaves behind grandchildren, William Brothers (Angie), Meagan Brothers (Jeff), Walter Brothers (Amy), Ben Balducci (Susan), Jim Brothers (Gina), Wesley Brothers (Ashley), Julie Tyson (Andrew), Andrew Balducci (Ellen), Jennifer Edmondson (Joshua), Chris Brothers (Robin), Kate Waddell (Brant); great-grandchildren, Laney Brothers, Addie and James Brothers, Mary Gracelyn Balducci, David, Tyler and Noah Brothers, Rebecca and Sarah Tyson, Etta, Olivia, Sam and Brooks Balducci, John Paul and Katie Beth Edmondson, and William Waddell; brother, Donnie Harris; daughters-in-law, Wanda Brothers and Annette Brothers; son-in-law, Paul Balducci; nieces, Athena Gay (Randall), Alice Rogers, Barbara Hunt (Mike) and Angie Roberts (Phil); as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, July 3, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. with the memorial service at 11. Burial will follow immediately at Crestwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to First Baptist of Gadsden Building Fund, P.O. Box 456, Gadsden, AL 35902; or your favorite charity.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
JUL
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
