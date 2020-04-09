Home

Dolores Pritchett Parsons

Dolores Pritchett Parsons Obituary
Dolores Pritchett Parsons, 88, of Birmingham (formerly of Gadsden), passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Following a private graveside service, burial was at Crestwood Cemetery. Her grandson, Robert W. Pritchett, honored her with a eulogy. Collier-Butler Funeral Home coordinated the arrangements.
Dolores was born in Gadsden and graduated from Emma Sansom High School. She worked many years in the Etowah County Circuit Clerk's office and later served a term as Circuit Clerk. She loved the days spent with grandchildren at school helping with projects. She also loved to bowl.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd C. and Evelyn Nix; spouses, Robert G. Pritchett Sr. (the father of her children) and Donald Parsons; and sister, Martha Brackett.
Dolores is survived by her sons, Robert G. Pritchett Jr. (Janice) and John Pritchett; grandchildren, Kristi Salerno (Simon), Robert W. Pritchett (Leigh Ann), David C. Pritchett (Amy) and Cassie Bruer (Tim); great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katherine, Andrew, Riley, Luke, Madison, Ella, Hollyn and Lorelei; sister, Frankie Stone; nieces and nephews, Lisa Brackett, Wendy Miller, Robin Stone and Michael Stone.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Parsons family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 9, 2020
