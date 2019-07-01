|
June 6, 1933 - June 29, 2019
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Crestwood Cemetery for Don Atkins, age 86, of Gadsden, who passed away on June 29, 2019. The Rev. Don Young will officiate. Burial is at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Atkins was born on June 6, 1933, in Alabama City and was married to the love of his life, Scharlene Atkins, for 67 years. He was a member of 12th Street Baptist Church, where he served as an enthusiastic greeter for many years. He served in the Navy during the Korean War on the USS Chandler 717. Mr. Atkins received the Alabama Grand Lodge Award of Gold for 50 years of service to masonry in August 2015. He was a wonderful man that was loved by everyone. We will all miss his humor, hugs, and his love for Gunsmoke and Alabama football, but mostly, we will miss his love for his family.
Mr. Atkins is survived by his wife, Scharlene Atkins; sons, David (Kyla) Atkins and Dale (Mandie) Atkins; grandchildren, Jonathan (Caitlin) Atkins, Amanda Atkins, and David Atkins; great-grandchildren, Joshua Young and J.T. Atkins; great-great-granddaughter, Evelynn Langford; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ike and Iris Atkins; his sister, Joy Wofford; his brother, Jackie Atkins; and his granddaughter, Kelly Atkins Young.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the 12th Street Baptist Church Building Fund or a .
Pallbearers will be David Atkins, Dale Atkins, Jonathan Atkins, David Atkins, Josh Young, and David Butler.
Special thanks to Dr. Steve Sanders and his nurse Janice.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crestwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 1, 2019