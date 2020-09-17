1/
Don Lynn "Donnie" Lemley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don "Donnie" Lynn Lemley, 36, passed away September 12, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Donnie was an all-around great guy and was greatly loved by everyone. He never met a stranger. To know him was to love him. He is going to be missed by so many, but his memories will live in us all.
Donnie was preceded in death by his mother, Orline Anna Gentry Lemley; Betty and Bobby Lemley, Orville Alexander Gentry; uncle, Teddy Joe Lemley; and dog son, Goober, whom he loved dearly.
He is survived by his sisters, Susan Lemley and Toni Lemley; father, Tony Lemley; nieces, Alexas Lemley, Jada Lemley, Eluvia Lemley, Nevaeh Covington; nephews, Austin Gilmore and Casey Summerford; aunts, Tammy (Richard) Hill and Martha "Joyce" (Dan) Banard; uncles, Gordon Lemley, Bobby Don Lemley, Todd Lemley; and many cousins and special close friends who are like family.
Special thanks to everyone who had reached out and sent pictures and kind words to the family and helped in any form or fashion.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved