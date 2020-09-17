Don "Donnie" Lynn Lemley, 36, passed away September 12, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Donnie was an all-around great guy and was greatly loved by everyone. He never met a stranger. To know him was to love him. He is going to be missed by so many, but his memories will live in us all.

Donnie was preceded in death by his mother, Orline Anna Gentry Lemley; Betty and Bobby Lemley, Orville Alexander Gentry; uncle, Teddy Joe Lemley; and dog son, Goober, whom he loved dearly.

He is survived by his sisters, Susan Lemley and Toni Lemley; father, Tony Lemley; nieces, Alexas Lemley, Jada Lemley, Eluvia Lemley, Nevaeh Covington; nephews, Austin Gilmore and Casey Summerford; aunts, Tammy (Richard) Hill and Martha "Joyce" (Dan) Banard; uncles, Gordon Lemley, Bobby Don Lemley, Todd Lemley; and many cousins and special close friends who are like family.

Special thanks to everyone who had reached out and sent pictures and kind words to the family and helped in any form or fashion.

