|
|
Funeral will be 12 noon Wednesday at Village Chapel for Don Ray Sigmon, age 80, of Gadsden, who passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. The Rev. Todd Walker will officiate. Burial will follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, Southside. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Sigmon was born in Poca, West Virginia, and served in the United States Army and later in the Air National Guard. He worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Ohio, Kansas and Alabama and retired after 39 years of service.
Mr. Sigmon was preceded in death by his parents, Haskell and Lucille Sigmon; brother, Glenn Sigmon.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ingrid Rose Sigmon; children, Mike (Dianne) Sigmon, Don Ray (Dianna) Sigmon Jr., Donna K. Williams; brother, Harold Sigmon; sister, Carol Parson; grandchildren, Brittany (Joey) Scott, Sara (Michael) Ezzell, Kendall (Chad) Hyde, Dalton Owensby and fiancée Karley Smith, Johnny Scroggins, Brian Scroggins, Zak Williams, Joanna Sigmon, Stephanie (Anthony) Antes and Natalie Sigmon; great-grandchildren, Ellie Scott, Raydon Ezzell, Kensley Hyde and Karston Smith; special friends, Shirley and Bruce Gage and Jane Stargell.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Owensby, Chad Hyde, Michael Ezzell, Joey Scott, Jamie Woodard and James Holcomb.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 22, 2019