Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Donald Bufford Sweatt, who was born on October 28, 1939, and passed from this life on November 13, 2019. Interment will follow at Cave Springs Cemetery.
Donald was an avid Alabama fan, loved fishing, and was a devoted husband, Daddy, and Paw.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruie and Lola Sweatt; brother, Gene Autry Sweatt; daughter, Terry Gilbert Dyar; grandson, Jeff Dunn; and granddaughter, Rachel Perry Buchanon.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Evelyn Alexander Gilbert Sweatt; daughters, Patti Sweatt Morgan (Tony), Carolyn Gilbert Dunn (Elvin), Judy Gilbert Perry (Joe), Phyllis Gilbert Strange (Allen), and Stella Gilbert Fortenberry (Allen); son, Johnny Gilbert (Jan); sisters, Ruby Church, Louise Maddox, Mary Nell Morris, Sarah Tilley, Ovia Busha, and Joyce Downs; and brothers, Willie J. Sweatt, Terry Sweatt, and Jerry Sweatt.
Pallbearers will be family. The service will be conducted by Sister Teresa Chapman.
The family will accept visitors from noon to 2 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019