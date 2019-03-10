Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
Donald Butler Obituary
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Donald Butler, 70, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Rev. Bobby Puckett will officiate. Burial will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Donald was a 1967 graduate of Hokes Bluff High School. He was of the Baptist faith. He served in the US Army during Vietnam. He did drywall most of his life. He enjoyed thrift stores and fishing.
He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Drewnetta Butler; parents, Nora and Mason Butler; two sisters, Dean DeBerry and Betty Bobbitt; one brother, Wayne Butler.
He is survived by his children, Donnetta (Jamie) Ogle and April Butler; grandchildren, Dakota Ogle, Trent Ogle, Kira Ogle; sisters, Maxie Johnson and Saundra Carnes; sister-in-law, Geneva Butler; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Ogle, Dakota Ogle, Trent Ogle, and other family members.
Special thanks to Riverview Regional Medical Center nurses and staff.
The family request no flowers; donations may be made to .
The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 10, 2019
