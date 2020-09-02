Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Eugene Collins, 89, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.

His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Whitesboro Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr. Collins is survived by his wife of 68 years, Hazel Collins; children, Shelia Golden (Roger), Tammy Gray (Mike) and Kathy Bunton; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Anita Felton, Rosa Nell Amos; brother, Jackie Collins; and special friend and brother-in-law, Frank Amos.

Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing

