Donald Eugene Collins
Donald Eugene Collins, 89, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Whitesboro Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Mr. Collins is survived by his wife of 68 years, Hazel Collins; children, Shelia Golden (Roger), Tammy Gray (Mike) and Kathy Bunton; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Anita Felton, Rosa Nell Amos; brother, Jackie Collins; and special friend and brother-in-law, Frank Amos.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Whitesboro Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Albertville Memorial Chapel
5011 U.S. Highhway 431 South
Albertville, AL 35950
(256) 878-2424
