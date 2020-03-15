Home

Donald Gray Pritchett

Donald Gray Pritchett Obituary
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Crestwood Chapel, for Mr. Donald Gray Pritchett, 50, of Gadsden, who died Thursday. Rev. Michael Knight will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Don Pritchett, 50, won his battle on March 12, 2020 and has gone home to rest. Don was a lifelong resident of Gadsden, where he raised his family and built his business, A+ Tile.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and son, if you had the pleasure of knowing Don, you knew you had a friend for life.
Don is survived by his wife, Patti; daughters, Angel, Kayla and Karen; sons, Jacob, Johnathan and Grant; grandchildren, Elaina, Ella, Nick, Seth and Aubrie; mother, Sylvia Pritchett; brother, Mike Pritchett; and sister, Rhonda Reid; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Pritchett.
The family would like to thank Mama T and Trent Thrasher for all their love and support over the years and especially through this trying time.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 6 until 8 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 15, 2020
