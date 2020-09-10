The Reverend Canon Donald K. Vinson, 70, passed away on August 30, 2020, in Huntersville, North Carolina, while visiting family.
Due to the pandemic, services celebrating his life and ministry will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Huntington, West Virginia, and Church of the Holy Comforter in Gadsden, Alabama, at a later date.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel (Chantal) Vinson of Huntersville, North Carolina, and Philip (Deanna) Vinson of Lawrenceville, Georgia; their mother, Linda Frost Vinson of Huntington, West Virginia; his brother, Laurence (Mary) Vinson, Jr. of Mountain Brook, Alabama; and sister, Rebecca (Richard) Stegall of Gadsden, Alabama; sister-in-law, Jarilda Frost Swift of Springville, Alabama; brother-in-law, Alonzo (Cynthia) Frost, Jr. of Hazel Green, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence and Opha Stewart Vinson.
Donald was born on September 29, 1949, in Gadsden, Alabama. He graduated from Gadsden High (1967) and received his B.A. (1971) and M.A (1978) from the University of Alabama. For 12 years, he taught English and Drama at Southside High School, where a drama award was recently named in his honor. He was an active member of the Church of the Holy Comforter, where he sang in the choir. In 1984, Donald was accepted at General Theological Seminary in New York City, where he earned a Master of Divinity (1987).
He served as Assistant Rector at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Mountain Brook, Alabama, until he was called to be Rector at St. Mark's in Perryville, Maryland. In 1994, Donald was called to be the Rector at St. John's Episcopal Church in Huntington, West Virginia, where he served for 13 years. He accepted the position of Canon for the Diocese of West Virginia in 2007 before retiring in 2015. During retirement, Donald served as visiting clergy throughout the diocese, culminating as interim Rector at St. John's in Charleston, West Virginia.
Throughout his life, Donald served everyone he met with respect, love, and grace. He will be deeply missed.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville, NC is serving the family of Reverend Vinson, and online condolences can be made to jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.