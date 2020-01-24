Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Miliner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Miliner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Miliner Obituary
Celebration of life for Mr. Donald Miliner, 62, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Roderick Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Please visit our website at www.prestigememorialfh.com to read the full obituary with a complete listing of survivors.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Avenue, Gadsden, AL. 256-438-5506
Prestige Memorial, "Where final memories are made beautiful."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -