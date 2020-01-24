|
Celebration of life for Mr. Donald Miliner, 62, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Roderick Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Please visit our website at www.prestigememorialfh.com to read the full obituary with a complete listing of survivors.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Avenue, Gadsden, AL. 256-438-5506
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 24, 2020